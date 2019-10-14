 

Trump demands whistleblower testify, as ex-aide talks to Congress

2019-10-14 22:35
US President Donald Trump (NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

US President Donald Trump (NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Donald Trump demanded on Monday that a whistleblower whose warning about the US president's call with Ukraine triggered the impeachment inquiry against him be identified and testify before Congress.

As the president menaced the person who exposed his potential wrongdoing, Trump faced a new setback with his former top Russia advisor, Fiona Hill, sitting for a closed-door deposition on Monday before Capitol Hill lawmakers.

Hill served in the National Security Council but left the administration shortly before Trump's July 25 call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Democrats expect her to share her concerns about Trump's involvement in the Ukraine scandal, including his ouster of the US ambassador to Kiev Marie Yovanovitch, who testified to Congress last week.

Hill, under a congressional subpoena according to her lawyer, made no remarks to reporters as she entered the secure meeting room in the US Capitol for a deposition expected to last several hours.

With the impeachment inquiry charging ahead, Trump lashed out at House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff after the Democratic lawmaker suggested the whistleblower might not testify out of concern for their safety.

Trump has repeatedly pushed for the unmasking of the unidentified author of a complaint that said Trump may have abused his power on the call by urging Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political rival Joe Biden.

Whistleblowers are protected by US law, and revealing their identity is a crime.

"Adam Schiff now doesn't seem to want the Whistleblower to testify. NO! Must testify to explain why he got my Ukraine conversation sooo wrong," Trump tweeted.

"Did Schiff tell him to do that? We must determine the Whistleblower's identity to determine WHY this was done to the USA."

Trump repeatedly characterises his Zelensky call as "perfect," but the whistleblower's complaint noted how some White House officials were so concerned about Trump's actions on the call that they sought to severely restrict access to its record.

The White House memo of the call shows Trump sought a "favor" from Zelensky. Democrats say it was a demand to investigate Joe Biden - the president's potential 2020 election rival - and a Ukrainian firm that hired Biden's son Hunter.

House Democrat Jamie Raskin said he believes Hill could shed light on what he described as "a very powerful shadow foreign policy being operated out of Ukraine by the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani" that bypassed normal channels in order to apply coercive pressure on Kiev.

"I think that she would have a comprehensive overview of that whole situation," Raskin told MSNBC.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The frenzied fortnight that’s set to seal the fate of Brexit

2019-10-14 21:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck ploughs into at least 20 parked cars at KZN mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:17 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Morningstar 09:17 AM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players walk away with R183k 2019-10-14 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 