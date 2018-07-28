 

Trump denies knowing about Russia meeting in Trump Tower

2018-07-28 20:29

US President Donald Trump has denied he knew about a meeting between his aides and a Russian delegation that offered to help him win the 2016 election.

Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has claimed he was present when the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, told his father about the meeting.

Cohen appears to now be cooperating with Robert Mueller's inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports:

