 

Trump dismisses new Russia election interference claim

2020-02-21 22:12
US President Donald Trump (AFP)

President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed reported warnings by US intelligence that Russia is meddling in this year's elections as a "hoax" planted by his Democratic rivals.

"Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Hoax number 7!"

Democratic lawmakers have voiced renewed concern about Trump after receiving a classified briefing by Joseph Maguire, the outgoing director of national intelligence, where he reportedly warned that Russia was again intervening in hopes of boosting Trump's election chances.

The New York Times reported that Trump berated Maguire, who was removed this week, for allowing the briefing to take place.

Trump has previously voiced anger at the US intelligence community's publicly released assessment that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, including through manipulation of social media, to back the populist billionaire over rival Hillary Clinton.

