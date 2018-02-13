 

Trump donates fourth-quarter salary for infrastructure

2018-02-13 22:46
US President Donald Trump. (Evan Vucci, AP, File)

Washington— President Donald Trump is donating his fourth-quarter salary in 2017 to the Transportation Department to help address the nation's infrastructure.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is accepting the cheque from the president in the amount of $100 000. The donation announced on Tuesday in the White House briefing room comes a day after Trump released a plan to rebuild crumbling roads, bridges and ports.

The Transportation Department says the funds will be used for a grant programme that deals with critical infrastructure projects.

The president previously donated his salary to the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Park Service and the Education Department.

As a candidate, Trump vowed not to take a salary, which is $400 000 annually. By law, he must be paid, so he is donating the money.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 13 2018-02-13 21:06
