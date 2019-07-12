 

Trump drops citizenship question | Passengers hurt in plane turbulence: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-07-12 06:15

Trump drops citizenship question from census

US President Donald Trump abandoned his controversial bid to demand citizenship details from all respondents in next year's census on Thursday, instead ordering federal agencies to compile the information using existing databases.

Passengers hurt by turbulence, plane lands in Hawaii

Dozens of people were injured when an Air Canada flight to Australia encountered unexpected turbulence, forcing the plane to land in Hawaii on Thursday.

Coast Guard seizes alleged drug sub in Pacific

The US Coast Guard says a cutter interdicted a submarine suspected of smuggling drugs in the Pacific Ocean. A video shows Coast Guard officers boarding the submarine and ordering those inside to open the hatch.

LAPD chief: Homelessness a 'humanitarian crisis'

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said he is working to eliminate thousands of homeless people's old warrants for minor offenses to help get people off the streets. "This is a humanitarian crisis," Moore said.

Mom charged for driving with kids in pool atop SUV

An Illinois woman has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after police say she drove with her children in an inflatable swimming pool that was atop her vehicle.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Fierce storm kills seven in Greek tourist peninsula

2019-07-12 05:15

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Phuza Thursday as jackpot missed 2019-07-11 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 