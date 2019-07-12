Trump drops citizenship question | Passengers hurt in plane turbulence: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump drops citizenship question from census

US President Donald Trump abandoned his controversial bid to demand citizenship details from all respondents in next year's census on Thursday, instead ordering federal agencies to compile the information using existing databases.

Passengers hurt by turbulence, plane lands in Hawaii

Dozens of people were injured when an Air Canada flight to Australia encountered unexpected turbulence, forcing the plane to land in Hawaii on Thursday.

Coast Guard seizes alleged drug sub in Pacific

The US Coast Guard says a cutter interdicted a submarine suspected of smuggling drugs in the Pacific Ocean. A video shows Coast Guard officers boarding the submarine and ordering those inside to open the hatch.

LAPD chief: Homelessness a 'humanitarian crisis'

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said he is working to eliminate thousands of homeless people's old warrants for minor offenses to help get people off the streets. "This is a humanitarian crisis," Moore said.

Mom charged for driving with kids in pool atop SUV

An Illinois woman has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after police say she drove with her children in an inflatable swimming pool that was atop her vehicle.

