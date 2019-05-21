Trump faces battles on multiple fronts: WATCH the top Tuesday World news videos

Trump tells ex-White House counsel to defy subpoena

US President Donald Trump on Monday told former White House counsel Don McGahn to defy a subpoena to testify before a congressional committee about the Russia investigation, deepening a fight between the administration and Democratic lawmakers.

Trump loses lawsuit challenging financials subpoena

A US judge on Monday ruled in favour of a US House of Representatives committee seeking President Donald Trump's financial records from his accounting firm, dealing an early setback to the Trump administration in its legal battle with Congress.

Londoners react to Google cutting ties with Huawei

Londoners react to the announcement that US internet giant Google, whose Android mobile operating system powers most of the world's smartphones, said it was beginning to cut ties with China's Huawei.

Amid opposition uproar, Pranab Mukherjee praises 'Perfect' elections

Former President Pranab Mukherjee complimented the Election Commission over its "perfect" handling of the Lok Sabha polls on Monday, taking a starkly divergent stand on the matter from that of the Congress and other opposition parties.

Trayvon Martin's mother to run for local office

The mother of the unarmed black teen who was shot dead by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Florida in 2012 has formally announced her candidacy to run for local office.

