 

Trump faces off with Democrats | Global paedophile network revealed: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-10-17 06:29

Trump and Democrats face off on Syria after US House vote

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democratic leaders' cut short a White House meeting after Republican President Donald Trump had a "meltdown" over a House of Representatives vote condemning his Syria withdrawal.

Dutton reveals AFP involved in disrupting paedophile networks

Australian Home Affairs minister Peter Dutton speaks to reporters in Canberra about the arrest of 300 people in an international paedophile ring. Dutton mentions a briefing operation by the FBI and warns there will be disruptions to networks.

Gloves coming off as federal election campaign nears end

The gloves are coming off as the Canadian federal election campaign nears its end. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau campaigned in Montreal, where he accused Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives of running a "nasty" campaign.

Brexit ignites fears in Northern Ireland

Brexit may cause a smouldering conflict to flare up especially if there are renewed customs and passport controls along the now-invisible border between EU member Ireland and the UK'ss Northern Ireland after Britain leaves the European Union.

Protesters clash with police in third day of Catalan pro-independence demonstrations

Protesters clash with police in third day of Catalan pro-independence demonstrations.

