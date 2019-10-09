Trump fights impeachment | Church 'covering up' sex abuse: WATCH the top world news videos for today

White House refuses to co-operate with impeachment inquiry

The White House said on Tuesday it would refuse to co-operate with a "baseless, unconstitutional" congressional impeachment inquiry, setting Republican President Donald Trump on a collision course with the Democratic-led US House of Representatives.

Church accused of covering up priest's paternity

In 1989, a 16-year-old Kenyan girl allegedly gave birth to a priest's child. An alleged three-decade cover-up, her family says, is testament to the extraordinary ways in which church officials have dealt with accusations of sexual abuse.

Arrested climate activists criticise cops over Sydney arrests

Activists Lily Campbell, Tom Colley and Martin Wolterding, alongside NSW Greens MLC David Shoebridge, speak to reporters in Sydney, criticising NSW Police over their treatment during their arrest at an Extinction Rebellion demonstration on Monday.

Clashes erupt around Ecuador National Assembly amid fuel hike anger

Police and demonstrators clash outside Ecuador's National Assembly building as protests over a fuel hike introduced by President Lenin Moreno's government intensify.

UK's 'biggest drug smuggling gang' smashed

Britain's biggest ever drug smuggling gang has been smashed after billions of pounds worth of narcotics were brought into the UK, the National Crime Agency believes. Officers arrested 13 men aged between 24 and 59 on Tuesday.

