 

Trump gave us 'no choice' but to impeach: top Democrat

2019-12-18 19:42
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (Brendan Smialowski, AFP)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (Brendan Smialowski, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday President Donald Trump posed an "ongoing threat" to the country's security that left Democrats "no choice" but to impeach him.

"It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice," said Pelosi, launching debate in the House of Representatives on impeaching the US leader.

"What we are discussing today is the established fact that the president violated the constitution. It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections," she said.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  nancy pelosi  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: US Congress votes on impeaching Trump for abuse of office

2019-12-18 18:26

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sea Point 18:35 PM
Road name: High Level Road

Cape Town 15:27 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Four Daily Lotto players walk away with jackpot 2019-12-17 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 