Trump heads to Davos | Huawei executive extradition hearing: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump leaves for Davos on eve of Senate trial

One day before the start of the historic impeachment trial in Washington DC, US President Donald Trump leaves for Davos, in Switzerland.

Huawei executive leaves Canadian court after extradition hearing

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese firm Huawei, leaves a Canadian courtroom in Vancouver after the first day of a hearing for her extradition to the United States, where she is wanted by authorities for alleged fraud.

Coronavirus risk to Australians low

Australia’s chief medical officer has said the risk to the public from coronavirus remains relatively low.

Central American migrants cross river into Mexico

Hundreds of Central Americans waded across a river into Mexico on Monday, some clashing with waiting security forces, in a new challenge for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's efforts to contain migration at the bidding of the US.

Pro-gun rally in Virginia ends peacefully

Thousands of gun-rights activists from around the country rallied peacefully at the Virginia Capitol to protest plans by the state's Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation that has become a key flash point in the national debate over guns.

