 

Trump hits back at UK ambassador | Iran set to break nuclear deal: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-07-08 05:59

Donald Trump: The ambassador has not served the UK well

President Donald Trump responded to news of a leaked diplomatic memo where Britain's ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, described the Trump administration in unflattering terms.

Analysis: Iran to break limits on enrichment

Iran announced on Sunday it will increase its uranium enrichment to an unspecified level beyond the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, furthering heightening tensions between Tehran and the US.

Panic on first day of Spanish festival as bulls gore three people

Three people were gored and a further two people sustained head trauma during the first day of Spain's best-known bull-running festival in the northern town of Pamplona on Sunday, the Red Cross said.

Chinese ambassador denies separation campaign

Liu Xiaoming says there is "no separation of children from their parents" in China's Xinjiang region.

Huge march in Hong Kong against extradition bill

Protesters in Hong Kong took their message to visitors from mainland China on Sunday in a march to a high-speed rail station that connects to Guangdong city and other mainland destinations

Soccer fans chant 'F--- Trump!' during live Fox News segment at a bar in France after the Women's World Cup final

2019-07-07 22:31

