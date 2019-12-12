 

Trump impeachment debate: Partisan lines drawn as Democrats, Republicans square off

2019-12-12 12:23
US President Donald Trump (Noam Galai/Getty).

US President Donald Trump (Noam Galai/Getty).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Democrats warned that US President Donald Trump was on the verge of dictatorship while Republicans fiercely defended his record at the opening of a stormy, historic debate on his widely publicised impeachment charges Wednesday.

Wednesday was the beginning of a two-day debate. 

Trump is alleged to have wielded the power of the presidency for personal and political gain by pressuring Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 US election.

There is little question about the outcome in the House Judiciary Committee: by the end of the week the majority Democrat panel is expected to approve the charges and send them to the entire House of Representatives for passage next week.

But lawmakers in the televised hearing appeared focused on speaking to voters, whose sentiment will be crucial if, as expected, Trump goes on trial in the US Senate in January.

Democratic committee chairman Jerry Nadler opened the hearing.

Two articles of impeachment against Trump will be considered.

ALSO READ | Democrats lay out impeachment case against Trump

"Taken together, the two articles charge President Trump with placing his private political interests above our national security, above our free and fair elections, and above our ability to hold public officials accountable," he said.

"If the president can first abuse his power and then stonewall all congressional requests for information, Congress cannot fulfill its duty to act as a check and balance against the Executive - and the president becomes a dictator."

Charges 'generic, vague'

Doug Collins, the senior Republican on the committee, argued that Democrats have been seeking to impeach Trump ever since he came into office in January 2017, and have no clear case beyond "abuse of power."

"It's just generic vague statements," Collins said.

"This is as much about political expediency as it is anything else, and that should never be an article of impeachment."

Trump faces becoming only the third president in US history to be impeached and placed on trial in the Senate.

ALSO READ | Top Democrat squares up for Trump impeachment, President remains defiant

He is accused of pressuring Ukraine for help against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of next year's national elections, and holding up military aid to the country which it needed to face Russian aggression, unless it did his bidding.

Republicans stick behind Trump

Jim Jordan said Democrats were simply refighting their 2016 election loss and hated Trump.

"This is about one basic fact: the Democrats have never accepted the will of the American people," he said. "They don't like the 63 million people who voted for this president."

"Will we hold the president accountable, or will we serve as his accomplices?" Hank Johnson, from the Democrats fired back.

Most indications are that the Republican majority in the Senate will ultimately protect Trump from conviction and removal.

But impeachment could mar his record as president and affect his reelection chances in November 2020.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  usa  |  republicans  |  democrats  |  impeachment
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Prime Minister Boris Johnson votes with an able companion by his side

2019-12-12 11:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | There has been a measure of sabotage involved in Eskom's load shedding crisis - Ramaphosa
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 13:10 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 12:51 PM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Wednesday 2019-12-11 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 