 

Trump impeachment highlights | Farage slams Johnson: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-11-20 06:48

'I couldn't believe what I was hearing': Highlights from Day 3 of impeachment hearings

Four witnesses testified on Tuesday at the third public impeachment hearing before the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

Nigel Farage slams Boris Johnson after election debate

Nigel Farage has accused Boris Johnson of showing no leadership.

Hong Kong protesters attempt escape via sewage system

Some of the anti-government protesters occupying Hong Kong Polytechnic University are attempting risky escape routes as the siege enters a fourth day.

Over 100 killed in Iran unrest - Amnesty International

At least 106 protestors have been killed in 21 cities in Iran during unrest that broke out over fuel price rises last week, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

91% of Americans support marijuana legalisation

According to a new poll from the Pew Research Center, two-thirds of Americans support the legalisation of marijuana.

Read more on:    us  |  uk  |  china  |  iran
NEXT ON NEWS24X

North Korea says no more talks with US just so Trump can brag

2019-11-20 05:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Reverend Frank Chikane testifies before Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:36 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 06:34 AM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Tuesday's results 2019-11-19 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 