 

Trump impeachment hits next stage | Johnson compares Corbyn to Macbeth: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-12-03 07:16

House Intel expected to release impeachment report

The report likely to lay out the evidence Democrats say shows Trump abused his office for personal political gain, and hands the baton over to the Judiciary Committee which will hold its first hearings on Wednesday.

Johnson compares Corbyn and Sturgeon to Macbeth and Lady Macbeth

Boris Johnson compares Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon to Macbeth.

US Supreme Court debates whether to dismiss gun case

The US Supreme Court's consideration of a major gun rights case could end in a misfire, with the justices on Monday debating whether to dismiss a challenge backed by the powerful National Rifle Association to a New York City handgun ordinance.

Malaysian ex-leader Najib to take stand in 1MDB trial

Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak arrives at a court in Kuala Lumpur to defend his conduct in the 1MDB scandal, as the first of several trials linked to the multi-billion-dollar fraud enters a crucial stage.

18 000-year-old puppy found preserved in Russia

An 18 000-year-old puppy found preserved in permafrost in eastern Russia has been presented to the media for the first time. The puppy was discovered in the summer of 2018 and is believed to be the oldest canine discovered in the area.

Read more on:    us  |  russia  |  uk  |  malaysia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump fumes over impeachment drive while he's at Nato summit

2019-12-02 22:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 08:20 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
St James 08:12 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Monday's draw 2019-12-02 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 