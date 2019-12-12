Trump impeachment moves forward | Witness describes huddling with US shooting victim: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Judiciary panel moves toward impeachment vote

The House Judiciary Committee began its first steps on Wednesday evening toward voting on articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump, beginning a marathon two-day session to consider the historic charges.

Witness describes huddling with NJ shooting victim

Anayah Bey witnessed the shooting in Jersey City on Tuesday that killed six people in all - the two attackers, a police officer and three people in a Jewish market.

Massive amount of skin ordered to treat New Zealand volcano victims

New Zealand doctors will be tested to the limits of their expertise as they provide surgery to more than two dozen severely burned victims after Monday's deadly volcanic eruption, according to a London-based specialist for plastics and grafting.

Partisan shouts drown out Trudeau over USMCA questions

Speaker Anthony Rota has to intervene in question period as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces pointed questions from Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole about the effects the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will have on Canada.

Store manager catches baby in fall from counter

A pawn shop manager in Utah is being applauded after catching a baby that was about to fall off the store's counter in a tumble captured by surveillance cameras.