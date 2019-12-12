 

Trump impeachment moves forward | Witness describes huddling with US shooting victim: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-12-12 06:22

Judiciary panel moves toward impeachment vote

The House Judiciary Committee began its first steps on Wednesday evening toward voting on articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump, beginning a marathon two-day session to consider the historic charges.

Witness describes huddling with NJ shooting victim

Anayah Bey witnessed the shooting in Jersey City on Tuesday that killed six people in all - the two attackers, a police officer and three people in a Jewish market.

Massive amount of skin ordered to treat New Zealand volcano victims

New Zealand doctors will be tested to the limits of their expertise as they provide surgery to more than two dozen severely burned victims after Monday's deadly volcanic eruption, according to a London-based specialist for plastics and grafting.

Partisan shouts drown out Trudeau over USMCA questions

Speaker Anthony Rota has to intervene in question period as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces pointed questions from Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole about the effects the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will have on Canada.

Store manager catches baby in fall from counter

A pawn shop manager in Utah is being applauded after catching a baby that was about to fall off the store's counter in a tumble captured by surveillance cameras.

Read more on:    us  |  new zealand  |  canada
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The world's first electric commercial airplane just completed a test flight

2019-12-11 21:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | There has been a measure of sabotage involved in Eskom's load shedding crisis - Ramaphosa
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:49 AM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 07:43 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners on Wednesday 2019-12-11 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 