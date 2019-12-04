Trump impeachment probe to enter new phase with landmark hearing

The Democrat-led US House of Representatives is set to reach a turning point in its inquiry into whether President Donald Trump improperly pressured the government of Ukraine to interfere in US politics, moving from an investigative phase to deciding whether Trump should be impeached.

With the president abroad at the Nato meetings in London, the shift marks a perilous moment in his troubled presidency after the release on Tuesday of a 300-page report by House Intelligence Committee investigators describing Trump's months-long effort to pressure Ukraine.

The report issued by the House Intelligence Committee, together with the Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees, alleges Trump "subverted US foreign policy toward Ukraine" and "undermined" US national security by seeking two politically motivated investigations to "help his presidential re-election campaign".

It also accuses Trump and his lawyers of obstructing the House impeachment investigation.

Tom Ginsburg, Leo Spitz Professor of International Law and Political Science at the University of Chicago and co-author of How to Save a Constitutional Democracy, talks to Al Jazeera about the developments.