 

Trump impeachment revelations | Netanyahu charged with corruption: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-11-22 06:40

'This is all going to blow up': Highlights from Day 5 of impeachment hearings

US President Donald Trump's former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote "politically driven falsehoods" that cast doubt on Russia's interference in the 2016 US election.

Israel's Netanyahu charged in corruption cases

Israel's attorney general has formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of corruption cases, throwing the country's paralysed political system into further disarray and threatening the long-time leader's grip on power.

Hong Kong awakes as stalemate persists at university campus

The sun rises on Hong Kong Polytechnic university, which has been surrounded for nearly a week by police, with a few diehard protesters holed up somewhere inside.

Pacific archipelago votes to become world's newest nation

The resource-rich Pacific archipelago of Bougainville will hold a landmark referendum on Saturday on independence from Papua New Guinea, a vote that could create the world's newest nation.

9-year-old to become world's youngest university graduate

With an IQ of 145, 9-year-old Belgian boy Laurent Simons is on track to become the world's youngest university graduate when he completes a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at Eindhoven's University of Technology next month.

Read more on:    papua new guinea  |  us  |  china  |  israel
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dozens of dogs tested in French search for woman's forest killers

2019-11-22 05:57

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Twin 'tornadoes' spotted in Gauteng are actually 'gustnadoes' - SA Weather Service
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Edgemead 06:59 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Kuils River 06:59 AM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Thursday's results 2019-11-21 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 