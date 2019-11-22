Trump impeachment revelations | Netanyahu charged with corruption: WATCH the top world news videos for today

'This is all going to blow up': Highlights from Day 5 of impeachment hearings

US President Donald Trump's former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote "politically driven falsehoods" that cast doubt on Russia's interference in the 2016 US election.

Israel's Netanyahu charged in corruption cases

Israel's attorney general has formally charged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of corruption cases, throwing the country's paralysed political system into further disarray and threatening the long-time leader's grip on power.

Hong Kong awakes as stalemate persists at university campus

The sun rises on Hong Kong Polytechnic university, which has been surrounded for nearly a week by police, with a few diehard protesters holed up somewhere inside.

Pacific archipelago votes to become world's newest nation

The resource-rich Pacific archipelago of Bougainville will hold a landmark referendum on Saturday on independence from Papua New Guinea, a vote that could create the world's newest nation.

9-year-old to become world's youngest university graduate

With an IQ of 145, 9-year-old Belgian boy Laurent Simons is on track to become the world's youngest university graduate when he completes a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at Eindhoven's University of Technology next month.

