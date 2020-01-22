Trump impeachment trial day three: All the latest updates

The Republican-controlled United States Senate will hear opening arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday, kicking off up to six days of presentations on the question of whether Trump should be removed from office.

Democrats from the House of Representatives will go first, laying out their case against the president. House managers have 24 hours over three days to make their arguments. Trump's defence team will then make its case.

The start of opening arguments follows a contentious, marathon session of debate that ultimately culminated in a partisan vote in favour of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's resolution outlining the rules for the impeachment trial.

As opening arguments get under way, here are all the latest updates as of Wednesday, January 22:

What rules did the Senate approve for the trial?

Here is a breakdown of how the trial will work based on the resolution passed early on Wednesday.

Each side will get 24 hours over three days to present their case (that means opening arguments could last up to six days).

After arguments, senators will have 16 hours to ask questions, submitted in writing.

After the question and answer session, the Senate will likely discuss whether to subpoena witnesses and documents.

House evidence will be admitted automatically for the record unless there is a motion to throw out any evidence.

Who are the House managers?

Trump slams impeachment in Davos

President Trump said US economic growth is the buzz at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, but reporters are focused on the impeachment trial under way back in Washington, DC.

Trump held a news conference on Wednesday before leaving the gathering of top business and political leaders where he rattled off a long list of positive economic statistics, and then took questions about his impeachment.

He said he will leave it to the Senate as to whether there will be witnesses called during his impeachment trial.

Trump said that in the run-up to the trial, the Democrats talked about the "tremendous case" they had, but "they don't have a case".

He again called the impeachment a "hoax" and a "witch-hunt" that started right after he was elected.

Missed the marathon debate over the rules resolution?

