Trump insults | No deal Brexit: WATCH the top world news videos for today

White House defends Trump's Baltimore insults

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said he understood why the president's attacks on a predominately African-American Congressional district could be perceived as racist, but said the insults toward Baltimore were not about race.

UK government is 'working on assumption of no deal Brexit'

The UK government is working on the assumption that the European Union will not renegotiate its Brexit deal and is ramping up preparations to leave the bloc on October 31 without a deal.

Train quenches Chennai's water woes

Every day, a train makes a 215km journey to bring 2.5 million litres of drinking water to Chennai, India’s parched Motor City.

Top Democrat says no deadline for Trump impeachment

A senior lawmaker in the US House of Representatives on Sunday rejected the notion that Democrats must decide whether to pursue the impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump before the 2020 election season shifts into high gear.

Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas strip

A migration of mild-mannered grasshoppers is sweeping through the Las Vegas area. Video captured a swarm blanketing the sidewalks of the Las Vegas Strip.

