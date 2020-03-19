Trump invokes wartime act | Coronavirus prayer service: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump invokes wartime act to fight coronavirus

US President Donald Trump moved on Wednesday to accelerate production of desperately needed medical equipment to battle the coronavirus pandemic and said an estimate that US unemployment could conceivably reach 20%.

Massive coronavirus prayer gathering takes place in Bangladesh

A massive coronavirus prayer session takes place in Bangladesh as the South Asian nation reports its first death from the global pandemic. Local police said 10 000 people gathered in a field in southern Bangladesh to pray.

Canadians stock up on pot to soothe coronavirus blues

Montreal residents wait in line to buy marijuana at a dispensary amid a coronavirus outbreak that has infected nearly 600 people across Canada.

Qantas to stand down most of 30 000 staff

Qantas is suspending all international flights, will delay its $201 million interim pay-out, and is standing down two-thirds of its 30 000-member workforce until the end of May in the face of the escalating Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Parisians cheer for health workers during lockdown

In the Olympiades district, in Paris's 13th arrondissement, Parisians confined to their homes because of coronavirus, cheer for health workers on the front line against the epidemic.

