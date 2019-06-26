Trump - Iran threats | Facebook IDs hate speech suspect: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump says Iran still takes threats seriously

US President Donald Trump says Iran still takes his threats seriously even after he decided against approving strikes in retaliation for Tehran's downing of a more than $100m American surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

Exclusive: Facebook to ID French hate speech suspects

In a world first, Facebook has agreed to hand over the identification data of French users suspected of hate speech on its platform to judges.

Illinois legalises recreational dagga

Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation making Illinois the 11th state in the nation to legalise recreational dagga and the second to enact it through the Legislature rather than the ballot box.

US migrant children 'hungry, dirty, sick and scared'

A lawyer says migrant children are being held in Texas in "the most degrading and appalling conditions".

Shocking and horrific: NSW Premier speaks after three children die in Hunter Valley fire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to media in a North West Metro Project site in Barangaroo about the deaths of three children in a house fire in the Hunter Valley.

