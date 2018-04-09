Trump, Macron vow 'strong, joint response' to Syria

US President Donald Trump is hugged by Emmanuel Macron, his French counterpart. (Michel Euler, AP)

US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron vowed on Sunday a "strong, joint response" to a suspected chemical attack that left dozens dead in Syria's rebel-held town of Douma, the White House said.

"Both leaders strongly condemned the horrific chemical weapons attacks in Syria and agreed that the Assad regime must be held accountable for its continued human rights abuses," a statement read after Trump and Macron spoke by telephone.

Read: Activists, medics: Gas attack near Syrian capital kills 40

"They agreed to exchange information on the nature of the attacks and coordinate a strong, joint response."



