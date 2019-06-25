Trump Middle East plan | Israel Folau: WATCH the top world news videos for today

 

Trump Middle East plan | Israel Folau

2019-06-25 06:25

Trump to release Middle East plan amid heightened tensions

Donald Trump will release his long-awaited economic plan for peace in the Middle East as the White House continues to flirt with war in Iran.

Religious leaders speaking about Israel Folau

Member for the Union of Progressive Judaism Rabbi Jonathan Keren-Black and Sister Libby Rogerson, representing the Loreto Sisters, speaking in Sydney about Israel Folau's legal battle with Rugby Australia after his sacking.

Iran: We don't want war or escalation of tensions

Iran's UN ambassador is calling the current situation "very dangerous" and says the US should de-escalate tensions by stopping "its military adventurism" in the region.

Religious leaders call on PM to take action, avoid climate catstrophe

Religious leaders speaking in Sydney after issuing an open letter calling on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to respond to an impending climate emergency.

People in Milan react to Winter Games bid win

Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo is named host of the 2026 Winter Olympics, beating off a bid from Stockholm-Are in Sweden, giving Italy the showpiece event for the third time.

