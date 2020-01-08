Trump: No US casualties after missile strikes, Iran 'appears to be standing down'

US President Donald Trump speaks from the White House as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens on January 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP)

US President Donald Trump announced that there were no casualties in a missile attack by Iran and that the country "appears to be standing down".



"No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases," said Trump at a briefing in the White House on Wednesday.



"Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world."

The US president made the announcements after Iran fired a wave of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the assassination of armed forces commander Qasem Soleimani.

Trump tweeted earlier on Wednesday that "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!"

The two countries have been locked into a tense, escalating situation with Iranian president Hassan Rouhani saying that their response on Wednesday to a US strike that killed one of its most senior general shows that "we don't retreat in the face of America".

"If America has committed a crime... it should know that it will receive a decisive response," Rouhani said in a televised address.

"If they are wise, they won't take any other action at this juncture."

Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm, the Quds Force, was killed last week in a US drone strike near Baghdad international airport.

- Compiled by Ethan Van Diemen