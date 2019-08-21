 

Trump offers to mediate 'explosive' Kashmir standoff

2019-08-21 21:15
US President Donald Trump (NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

US President Donald Trump offered on Tuesday to mediate the "explosive" situation in Kashmir, long a flashpoint between nuclear armed India and Pakistan.

Trump said he would raise the matter over the weekend with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who the US has urged to act to ease tensions in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

"Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have Hindus and you have the Muslims and I wouldn't say they get along so great," Trump told reporters.

"I will do the best I can to mediate," he said.

