 

Trump officials face contempt | Hong Kong recovers from protest: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-06-13 07:00

House panel OKs contempt vote in census dispute

A House committee has voted to hold two top Trump administration officials in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas for documents related to the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The morning after Hong Kong's violent protest

Rubbish is strewn across Hong Kong's city centre in the morning after violent clashes between anti-government protesters and police a day earlier.

Brothers shot by police while being assessed by counter-terrorism detectives

Counter Terrorism Command Assistant Commissioner Ross Guenther speaks to the media in Melbourne about the two men shot by police near the Victoria-NSW border were being assessed by counter-terrorism detectives after converting to Islam.

Lawmakers grill administration on Saudi arms sale

Lawmakers are grilling the State Department on President Donald Trump's move to sell Saudi Arabia arms without Congressional review.

Anne Frank tree planted at UN headquarters

Anne Frank tree planted at UN headquarters.

Read more on:    saudi arabia  |  us  |  china
China tightens rules on genetic research after designer-baby scandal

2019-06-13 05:39

