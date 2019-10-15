 

Trump orders Turkey to stop war | Spain jail Catalan leaders: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-10-15 06:11

Scrambling, Trump tells Turkey to stop Syria invasion

US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Turkey on Monday and demanded the NATO ally stop a military incursion in northeast Syria that is rapidly reshaping the battlefield of the world's deadliest ongoing war.

Spain jails Catalan leaders, sparking angry protests at Barcelona airport

Violent clashes erupt between police and protesters who are blocking access to Barcelona airport after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine of their leaders to heavy jail terms over the failed 2017 independence bid.

Gunmen kill police and torch cars in western Mexico

At least 14 police officers have been killed in an armed attack in the municipality of Aguililla, in the western Mexican state of Michoacán.

Massive crowd gathers in Hong Kong seeking US support

Tens of thousands fill downtown Hong Kong waving American flags and calling on Washington to punish China over sliding freedoms. Protests pushing for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability have raged in the territory.

Jeremy Corbyn: Queen's Speech was 'bereft of content'

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during a post-Queen's Speech rally in Westminster, London. He calls the Queen's speech "a farce" and "bereft of content".

Two migrants found dead on northern French beach

43 minutes ago

