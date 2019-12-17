 

Trump popularity edges up during impeachment

2019-12-17 10:24
US President Donald Trump. (Screen grab, Reuters)

US President Donald Trump. (Screen grab, Reuters)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Strong economic figures have helped US President Donald Trump to his highest approval ratings ever, despite impeachment, a new poll found on Monday.

Although the Quinnipiac University survey said Trump has a high of 43% for his job approval, that's still far below nearly all previous presidents in modern times at the same point in their administration.

READ | Trump on impeachment: 'I want a trial ... there's nothing there'

According to the poll, carried out from December 11 - 15, 52% of Americans still disapprove of Trump's job performance. Trump has been mired in those unusually low ratings for nearly his entire presidency.

But the latest figures show a progression indicating support growing for Trump despite the impeachment process threatening his presidency.

The House of Representatives could vote to impeach for abuse of office and obstruction of Congress as early as this Wednesday.

Economy

READ | Ambassador brings Pompeo deeper into Trump impeachment

A Quinnipiac poll earlier in December had 41% approval and 55% disapproval, while an October poll, done before impeachment hearings began, put those figures at 38% and 58%.

Much of the support for Trump appears to be linked to positive feelings about the economy, which is in a period of strong growth, with record low unemployment.

Nearly three quarters, 73%, saw the economy as good or excellent, the poll found.

"That view of a strong economy seems to be helping President Trump match his highest job approval rating since being elected, despite facing becoming the third president in US history to be impeached," said Quinnipiac polling analyst Mary Snow.

The poll found little changed figures on impeachment, with 45% backing Trump's impeachment and removal from office and 51% opposing.

Support for impeachment and removal back in October was at 45% - 48%.

Not surprisingly, the poll looks radically different when the answers are divided by party. Ninety five percent of Republicans oppose removing Trump from office, while 86% of Democrats are in favour.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us  |  impeachment
NEXT ON NEWS24X

49 journalists murdered in 2019

2019-12-17 09:24

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mossel Bay 10:24 AM
Road name: R328

Newlands (Cape Town) 10:22 AM
Road name: M3 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner strikes it big with almost R300K 2019-12-16 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 