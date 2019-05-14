Trump praises Orban | Brexit demands defence spending: WATCH the top World news videos for today

Trump praises Hungary's anti-immigration PM

US President Donald Trump praises Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a White House meeting, brushing off concerns about threats to democratic norms in the central European country.

Hunt: UK should boost defence spending after Brexit

Britain should be prepared to "decisively" raise the proportion of national income it spends on defence once it has left the EU, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.

Biden open to breaking up Facebook

On the campaign trail in New Hampshire, Joe Biden said he would be open to breaking up Facebook. The former vice president said that dismantling large technology companies is something the government should take a "hard look at".

High court says Apple lawsuit can move ahead

A divided Supreme Court ruled on Monday that consumers can pursue an antitrust lawsuit that claims Apple has unfairly monopolised the market for the sale of iPhone apps.

Utah zoo's polar bear chills out with ice cubes

A polar bear at Utah's Hogle Zoo got a treat on a hot day last week. Nora got a chance to roll around and munch on ice cubes.



