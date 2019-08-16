 

Trump proposes mental asylums, but silent on gun laws

2019-08-16 11:48
US President Donald Trump. (Screen grab, AP)

US President Donald Trump. (Screen grab, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

More mental hospitals are needed to take potential mass killers off the streets, President Donald Trump said on Thursday in response to recent mass shootings, while staying quiet on a pledge to toughen gun laws.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters estimated at around 12 000 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump did not once mention his efforts to push for background checks on would-be gun purchasers.

Instead, he focused on the theory that the endless spate of mass killings carried out by men with easily obtained semi-automatic rifles is mostly down to lack of mental facilities.

Trump said he was giving "major consideration to building new facilities for those in need" and "taking mentally deranged and dangerous people off the streets".

"We don't have those institutions anymore," he said.

Trump has consistently put an accent on mental health problems, rather than the ubiquitous firearms sold everywhere from shopping malls to gun fairs.

But after the deaths of 31 people in massacres in Texas and Ohio, within hours of each other earlier this month, Trump did come out strongly for increased background checks to verify the records of the person buying a gun.

Even this measure is vehemently opposed by hardline gun rights defenders who say the constitutionally protected right to owning weapons is under threat.

On Thursday, Trump did not once mention his attempts to get his Republican party to come on board for more checks.

Instead, he told the cheering crowd "we can't make it harder for... law abiding citizens to protect themselves".

He also stated his loyalty to the constitutional guarantee and "the right to keep and bear arms".

Jeffrey Swanson, a professor in psychiatry at Duke University School of Medicine, earlier told AFP the overwhelming majority of the 10 million Americans with serious mental illnesses do not engage in violent behaviour, and most mass shooters do not have "serious identifiable mental illnesses" such as schizophrenia.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | 'French Spiderman' scales Hong Kong skyscraper with 'peace banner'

2019-08-16 10:19

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: We have one lucky winner! 2019-08-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 