Trump renews attacks on congresswomen | Theresa May slams populism: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump steps up attacks on four congresswomen

US President Donald Trump intensified his vilification of four liberal lawmakers as un-American at a raucous rally on Wednesday, underscoring that the attacks will be a key part of his strategy for winning re-election in 2020.

Theresa May slams populism in farewell speech

Theresa May launched a broadside against populism in a farewell speech that appeared aimed at Boris Johnson or Donald Trump.

House blocks Texas Democrat's bid to impeach Trump

The House easily derailed a maverick Democrat's drive to impeach US President Donald Trump for his recent racial insults against lawmakers of colour.

Sounding alert about vanishing US coastlines

A new photography book captures the environmental threat to America's coastal region.

Protesters arrested in Hawaii telescope standoff

Officials in Hawaii say police have made arrests of protesters along a roadway they were blocking to prevent the construction of a giant telescope near the summit of Mauna Kea - Hawaii's highest mountain.

