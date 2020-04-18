Trump says China virus deaths 'far higher' after Wuhan toll revised up

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that China's
coronavirus deaths were "far higher" than it has admitted after the
toll in the city where the pandemic originated was revised up by 50%.
Global criticism is mounting against China over its
management of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 145 000
people worldwide and hammered the global economy since it first emerged in the
Chinese city of Wuhan last year.
More than half of humanity - 4.5 billion people -
are confined to their homes as governments scramble to contain the virus's
death march across the globe.
World leaders are now looking at when - and how -
to ease widespread confinement measures to revive an economy battered by what
the International Monetary Fund calls the "Great Lockdown".
Trump is eager to restart business in the world's
biggest economy, while some hard-hit European nations are slowly creeping ahead
on the path to normalcy, with some shops and schools starting to reopen.
China denies any cover-up
The US leader announced this week a phased
reopening of the United States - one of his central preoccupations - but on
Friday turned his attention to China's death toll after Wuhan's city government
added a further 1 290 deaths to the city's fatalities.
The revision brought the city's total to 3 869
after many dead were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely, adding
to growing global doubts over China's transparency.
"China has just announced a doubling in the
number of their deaths from the Invisible Enemy. It is far higher than that and
far higher than the U.S., not even close!" Trump tweeted.
The revised death toll out of China on Friday was
specific to the city of Wuhan, not the country as a whole. The United States
currently has the most reported fatalities of any country in the world, with
some 33 000 deaths.
Leaders in France and Britain have also questioned
China's management of the crisis, and French President Emmanuel Macron said it
would be "naive" to think Beijing had handled the pandemic well.
The virus is believed to have emerged in a wet
market in Wuhan in December, but two US media outlets reported suspicions the
virus accidentally slipped out of a sensitive Wuhan laboratory that studied
bats.
Beijing, which has come under fire at home and
abroad for downplaying the severity and scope of the outbreak, hit back earlier on Friday, insisting there had been no cover-up.
"There has never been any concealment, and
we'll never allow any concealment," a foreign ministry spokesman said.
Life and death
balance
Governments around the world are grappling with the
question of when to reopen society, seeking a life-and-death balance between
unfreezing stalled economies and preventing a second deadly coronavirus wave.
While Trump declared Thursday that the time had
come for the "next front in our war" with a phased reboot of the US
economy, others took the opposite path - Japan, Britain and Mexico all expanded
current restrictions.
Despite the United States suffering a staggering 4 500
new deaths announced on Thursday, Trump proclaimed: "We're opening up our
country."
The president's approach was a step back from
previous hopes for a sudden reopening however, and state governors were given
the freedom to set their own plans to resume business.
Lightly affected states can open "literally
tomorrow", said Trump, while others would receive White House
"freedom and guidance" to achieve that at their own pace.
In New York state for example - where more than 11 500
people have died - Governor Andrew Cuomo extended a shutdown order until May
15.
In some of the world's most vulnerable economies,
lockdown measures are starting to pinch.
Tobacco farmers in Zimbabwe fear a delayed start to
the normally busy auction season, the lifeblood for thousands of growers in
impoverished rural regions.
"This year our harvest hasn't been good at
all... just average," farmer Shaw Mutalepo told AFP, as workers in face
masks crunched cured leaves into large bales.
"We might have a delay (in selling) just
because of the lockdown," he added.
Lost
decade
Meanwhile, there were more signs the global economy
is imploding.
China reported on Friday its GDP shrank 6.8% in the
first quarter, the first contraction since quarterly growth data started in the
early 1990s.
In the US, another 5.2 million workers lost their
jobs, bringing the total number of newly unemployed to a staggering 22 million
since mid-March.
John Williams, a top Federal Reserve official,
predicted it would take "a year or two" if not longer for the US to
recover.
The virus could spark another "lost
decade" in Latin America, the IMF warned, while experts cautioned that
freezing debt for poor countries will not save many developing world economies.
It's
awful
Some European countries - such as hard-hit Spain
and Italy - were embarking on a long road back to normality, with Venice
residents strolling around quiet canals stripped of their usual throngs of
tourists.
Switzerland, Denmark and Finland were among those
gradually re-opening shops and schools.
In Germany, the government declared its outbreak
"under control" and said select small shops will be allowed to reopen
Monday and some children would return to school within weeks.
Empty streets of San Diego during stay-at-home order to
manage Covid-19 pandemic.
Infection rates there "have sunk
significantly", Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, announcing the
country's plans to start producing up to 50 million masks a week from August to
meet gaping market demand.
Germany's coronavirus deaths and infections have
remained significantly below some of its worst-hit European neighbours, a fact
which experts say is in part thanks to widespread testing.
But Britain, which shut down later than continental
Europe, extended its lockdown for at least three more weeks.
It announced close to 850 new deaths on Friday, a
slight spike from previous days that had seen fatalities start to draw down.
And in Russia, recorded infections topped 32 000 as
President Vladimir Putin warned that "the risks surrounding the epidemic's
spread are still very high, not just in Moscow but in many other Russian regions".
Around the world, people have come up with creative
ways to bring back some social connection to their upended lives.
In Rome an 18-year-old guitarist takes to his
balcony every evening at sunset to play covers of Italian classics.
"We decided to lend a hand to Italians: a
message of hope," Jacopo Mastrangelo told AFP from his patio.
"We are accustomed to always seeing Rome full,
teeming with people. Now the grass is growing between the cobblestones,
everything has been left abandoned, and we decided to help."