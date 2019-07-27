Trump says had first call with 'great' British PM Johnson

Boris Johnson has won the race to be prime minister (Getty)

President Donald Trump said Friday he had spoken by phone with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and that discussions on a major trade deal were already underway.

"I predict he'll be a great prime minister," Trump said, calling Johnson a "good guy" minutes after ending the conversation.

A "very substantial" trade deal with post-Brexit Britain is possible, Trump told reporters.

