 

Trump says hasn't 'seen' former advisor's bombshell manuscript

2020-01-27 22:30

Donald Trump said Monday he has not seen an explosive manuscript by former top aide John Bolton, which reportedly supports an allegation at the heart of the impeachment case against the US president.

"I haven't seen the manuscript," Trump told reporters of the book by his former national security advisor, which was submitted to the White House for security clearance.

According to The New York Times, Bolton - who Democrats want to hear as a witness in the ongoing impeachment trial - writes that Trump told him military aid to Ukraine was tied to Kiev investigating his political rival Joe Biden.

