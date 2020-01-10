 

Trump says he believes Soleimani was targeting 'four embassies'

2020-01-10 22:46
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Donald Trump said Friday that he thinks Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was planning attacks against four US embassies before he was killed last week.

"I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies," Trump said in an excerpt of an interview due to air later on Fox News. "Probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad."

The remarks added some detail to a series of often vague claims made by US officials when asked why Trump, who faces an impeachment trial and a tough reelection fight, ordered the high-risk operation to kill Soleimani.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

German man dies three years after colleague poisoned sandwiches

2020-01-10 22:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Residents of Jan Kempdorp near Kimberley have little hope in the ANC
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Worcester 21:05 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Simon's Town 18:18 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Friday 2020-01-10 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 