 

Trump says he is innocent in legal scandal, blames lawyer

2018-12-14 05:30
US President Donald Trump. (File, Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump. (File, Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Donald Trump tried to shield himself from rising legal heat on Thursday with tweets insisting that he never ordered his former lawyer Michael Cohen to break the law.

The US president enters his third year in office facing an increasingly perilous situation as federal prosecutors and the special investigation into alleged collusion with Russia close in on him and his inner circle.

But he was as combative as ever on Twitter when he sought to distance himself from his longtime former attorney, saying: "I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law".

Cohen was sentenced on Wednesday in New York federal court to three years behind bars for crimes including illegal hush money payments to a porn actress and a Playboy model who allegedly had slept with the married Trump.

Trump has denied having sexual relations with either of the women.

But according to Cohen, the payments - which violated campaign finance laws - were designed to bury potential scandal at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign in which Trump surprised many by defeating his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to all the charges against him, told the court that he had felt it was his "duty to cover up ... (Trump's) dirty deeds."

In his first public reaction since the sentencing, Trump said he was the victim of the attorney's malpractice.

"He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law," Trump tweeted. "It is called 'advice of counsel,' and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid."

Later, he told Fox News in an interview that he was being singled out for a grilling over payments that would not cause a ripple elsewhere among politicians.

"Nobody except for me would be looked at like this, nobody," he said.

Trump's tweets on Thursday offered another layer of defense: that he had done "nothing wrong with respect to campaign finance laws, if they even apply, because this was not campaign finance".

In other words, Trump argued that even if money was paid out, it had nothing to do with his campaign. That would mean that not only did he not commit a crime, but neither probably did Cohen - despite his guilty pleas.

"Cohen was guilty on many charges unrelated to me, but he plead to two campaign charges which were not criminal and of which he probably was not guilty even on a civil basis," Trump said.

According to Trump, Cohen pleaded guilty to unfounded charges "to embarrass the president and get a much reduced prison sentence, which he did".

However, prosecutors paint a very different picture, tying the hush payments to the campaign and implicating the president in Cohen's crimes.

The affairs allegedly happened years before, so the timing of the hush payments right before an election immediately raised questions.

In the case of the Playboy model, Karen McDougal, her story was deliberately buried by the publishers of the National Enquirer tabloid newspaper, which is cooperating with prosecutors.

American Media Inc publishers said in their cooperation deal that they were paid to "catch and kill," meaning they'd buy rights to embarrassing stories about Trump and then not publish.

Trump, who is also trying to fend off a huge probe of his election campaign's contacts with numerous Russian officials, describes the mounting legal assault as a "witch hunt."

Experts mostly agree that a sitting president cannot be indicted for alleged crimes, while Republican control of the Senate currently means that conviction in an impeachment trial would also be unlikely.

In theory, Trump could be liable to prosecution once he leaves office.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  michael cohen  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman accused of being Russian agent expected to change plea

2018-12-13 22:17

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'That children are being trained to do this is horrible' - Spur handbag theft victim speaks out
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 12 December Lottery draw 2018-12-12 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 