 

Trump says Johnson would do 'great job' as British PM

2019-07-20 11:16
Boris Johnson. (Getty Images)

Boris Johnson. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to be Britain's next prime minister, would do a "great job" in the post after the pair had a telephone conversation.

"I like him," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I spoke to him yesterday."

"He is going to do a great job," the Republican president added. "We get along well."

Johnson is tipped to replace Theresa May as prime minister next week, when the results of a postal ballot by the governing Conservative Party are revealed.

Trump renewed his long-standing criticisms of May, saying she had done "a very poor job" of taking Britain out of the EU and predicting that Brexit hardliner Johnson would fix the "disaster".

"He's a different kind of a guy, but they say I'm a different kind of a guy too. We get along well. I think we'll have a very good relationship," Trump told reporters.

Earlier this month, Trump lashed out at May following the leak of diplomatic cables from Britain's ambassador to Washington describing the US leader as "inept", and voiced thanks that her premiership would soon be over.

"What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way," he tweeted.

Read more on:    boris johnson  |  theresa may  |  donal trump
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Man climbs like Spider-Man down the outside of a building to escape fire

2019-07-20 08:48

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Winner Winner Chicken Dinner 2019-07-19 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 