Trump says 'many options' on Iran response

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has "many options" in addition to military strikes against Iran and that details of newly announced sanctions would come within 48 hours.

Asked by reporters about a possible US attack on Iran, Trump said "there are many options. There's the ultimate option and there are options a lot less than that."

He explained that by "ultimate option" he meant "war."

Trump said that the details of sanctions announced earlier would be made public "over the next 48 hours."

US ally Saudi Arabia says that Iran was behind a missile or drone attack on major oil facilities last weekend.