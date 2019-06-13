 

Trump says would take foreign info on 2020 presidential opponent

2019-06-13 11:13
(Picture: AFP)

(Picture: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would be willing to accept information from a foreign country on his opponent in the 2020 US presidential race.

"I think you might want to listen... there's nothing wrong with listening," Trump said when asked by ABC News what he would do if a country such as Russia or China offered him such information.

He denied the suggestion that that would amount to foreign meddling in a US election.

"It's not an interference, they have information - I think I'd take it," Trump said.

"If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI - if I thought there was something wrong," Trump said.

Trump team contacts with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign led to an initial FBI investigation of such dealings, which spawned special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible collusion and obstruction of justice as well as several similar, ongoing efforts in Congress.

The Russia issue has consumed the Trump presidency for the past two years, and his new remarks seemed to suggest he still sees nothing wrong with a candidate accepting help from a foreign power.

Mueller's report on his investigation stated that while there was insufficient evidence to charge Trump with criminal conspiracy, he was happy enough to benefit from Russian dirty tricks.

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren seized on Trump's remarks to ABC to repeat her strident calls for Trump to be impeached.

"The #MuellerReport made it clear: A foreign government attacked our 2016 elections to support Trump, Trump welcomed that help, and Trump obstructed the investigation," Warren tweeted.

"Now, he said he'd do it all over again. It's time to impeach Donald Trump."

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us  |  us elections
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: The morning after Hong Kong's violent protest

2019-06-13 07:57

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Five way split of the pot 2019-06-12 21:43 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 