 

Trump sues banks to block House subpoenas for records

2019-04-30 13:25
(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

US President Donald Trump has filed suit against Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an attempt to block congressional subpoenas for his business records.

The lawsuit by Trump, sons Donald Jr. and Eric and daughter Ivanka, was filed on Monday in federal court in Manhattan. The Trump Organisation and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust are among the other plaintiffs.

Two House committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and several other financial institutions earlier this month as part of investigations into Trump's finances.

House Intelligence Committee chairperson Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said at the time that the subpoenas were part of an investigation "into allegations of potential foreign influence on the US political process". He has said he wants to know whether Russians used laundered money for transactions with the Trump Organisation. Trump's businesses have benefited from Russian investment over the years.

The Trumps want a federal judge to declare the subpoenas unlawful and enforceable. The lawsuit also seeks to block the financial institutions from disclosing information and complying with the subpoenas.

The banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Deutsche Bank, a German asset management firm, has lent Trump's real estate organisation millions of dollars over time.

When the subpoenas were issued April 15, Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organisation, called the subpoenas "an unprecedented abuse of power and simply the latest attempt by House Democrats to attack the president and our family for political gain".

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

New Zealand police arrest man after finding suspected bomb

2019-04-30 11:46

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Over R118 000 jackpot goes to four players 2019-04-29 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 