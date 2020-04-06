Trump supports Johnson | Covid-19 immunity test: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump: US praying for Johnson amid hospitalisation

President Donald Trump is sending well wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after news broke earlier on Sunday that he had been admitted to a hospital with the new coronavirus.

LIVE | SA coronavirus cases at 1 655, US sees over 1 200 deaths in 24 hours

Experts develop immunity test for Covid-19

Researchers at Monash University and Alfred Health have developed a rapid test to determine a person's immunity to Covid-19.

Scotland's chief medical officer resigns for not adhering to social distancing advice

Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood has resigned after being criticised for not adhering to social distancing advice by visiting her second home.

Coronavirus: Parisians cheer on healthcare workers from balconies

Parisians clap from their balconies on Day 20 of a national lockdown to cheer on healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic in France.

Queen tells nation - if we remain united we will overcome coronavirus

The British Queen has delivered a message of hope to the nation, saying if we "remain united and resolute" in the face of the coronavirus outbreak "we will overcome it".