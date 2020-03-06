 

Trump talks coronavirus | WHO warns world: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-03-06 09:05

Donald Trump talks coronavirus at Q&A session

US President Donald Trump has defended his administration's response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents during a televised question and answer session.

'This is not a drill,' WHO director warns

A cruise ship barred from docking and a massive government spending bill were among the latest US efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak, as the World Health Organisation urged countries to "pull out all the stops" to prevent the spread of the virus.

Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan agree Syria ceasefire

Vladimir Putin said that Russia and Turkey had agreed to a ceasefire in Syria after violence escalated this past week.

'We can't stay here': new arrivals set up shelter in Greece's overflowing refugee camp

Migrants who recently landed on the island of Lesbos set up shelter in the overcrowded Moria camp, where newcomers live in makeshift huts crammed together in olive groves that flank the official shelter.

Warren ends campaign, holding off on endorsement

Elizabeth Warren says she will not be running for president in 2020 but guarantees that she will stay in the fight. Warren said she'd likely endorse one of the two major candidates left in the race, Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, but "not today".

Read more on:    turkey  |  us  |  russia  |  greece  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Biden, Sanders and foreign policy: Where do they stand?

2020-03-06 07:23

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Coronavirus update: China's ambassador to SA briefs media on latest developments
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:44 AM
Road name: M3 Northbound

Northbound
Table View 09:42 AM
Road name: Blaauwberg Road

More traffic reports
Two people win R220 000 in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-05 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 