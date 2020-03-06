Trump talks coronavirus | WHO warns world: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Donald Trump talks coronavirus at Q&A session

US President Donald Trump has defended his administration's response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents during a televised question and answer session.

'This is not a drill,' WHO director warns

A cruise ship barred from docking and a massive government spending bill were among the latest US efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak, as the World Health Organisation urged countries to "pull out all the stops" to prevent the spread of the virus.

Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan agree Syria ceasefire

Vladimir Putin said that Russia and Turkey had agreed to a ceasefire in Syria after violence escalated this past week.

'We can't stay here': new arrivals set up shelter in Greece's overflowing refugee camp

Migrants who recently landed on the island of Lesbos set up shelter in the overcrowded Moria camp, where newcomers live in makeshift huts crammed together in olive groves that flank the official shelter.

Warren ends campaign, holding off on endorsement

Elizabeth Warren says she will not be running for president in 2020 but guarantees that she will stay in the fight. Warren said she'd likely endorse one of the two major candidates left in the race, Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, but "not today".

