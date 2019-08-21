Trump talks Kashmir with India, Pakistan PMs

Washington
– US President Donald Trump spoke with the prime ministers of India and
Pakistan on Monday, urging them to reduce tensions over the disputed region of
Kashmir.
"Spoke to my two good
friends, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi of India, and Prime Minister (Imran)
Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most
importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in
Kashmir," Trump tweeted.
"A tough situation, but good
conversations!" the president wrote.
On August 5, New Delhi scrapped
Article 370 in the Indian constitution that had granted Kashmir special
autonomy. It split the state of Jammu and Kashmir in two and downgraded their
status to union territories, sparking a row with Pakistan.
Modi's government also restricted
freedom of movement in the region and cut the internet and phone lines.
Kashmir – which has been divided
between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947 – has been the
spark for two major wars and countless clashes between the nuclear-armed
arch-rivals, most recently in February when they conducted tit-for-tat air
strikes.
