 

Trump tape under scrutiny | UK eyes post Brexit big catch: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-01-27 07:18

GOP, Dem lawmakers squabble over Trump 'take her out' tape

On CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, Republican and Democratic lawmakers gave opposing views on a video in which Trump is purportedly heard giving the order to remove then-US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

UK fishermen angling for big catch post Brexit

Britain's fishing industry suffered from the UK being late to join the European Community in the 1970s, and fishermen have blamed the EU ever since for quotas that give foreign boats generous access to British waters.

NSW fire chief on circumstances surrounding Hercules crash

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons speaks to media in Sydney about the circumstances surrounding the fatal Hercules air tanker crash in southern New South Wales.

Canadians celebrate Lunar New Year despite concerns over coronavirus

Vancouver's Lunar New Year celebrations featured a parade with lion dancers, firecrackers and delegations of police, firefighters and community associations across the city.

Video shows minutes after Kobe Bryant crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others are dead after their helicopter went down in Southern California.

China virus toll spikes to 80, more than 2,700 cases confirmed

2020-01-27 07:13

