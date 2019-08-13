 

Trump targets immigrants | Boeing 737 MAX: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-08-13 05:27

New Trump rule targets legal immigrants

The Trump administration unveiled a sweeping rule that would limit legal immigration by denying visas and permanent residency to hundreds of thousands of people for being too poor.

New head of FAA: No timeline for MAX 737's return

Stephen Dickson, a former Delta Air Lines executive, was sworn in to lead the FAA Monday. He said the Boeing 737 Max jetliner would not return to service until he is convinced it is safe to fly.

Flights resume at Hong Kong airport after protests

Flights resume at Hong Kong airport a day after a massive pro-democracy rally there forced the shutdown of the busy international transport hub.

Canadian police believe fugitives 'took their own lives'

Canadian authorities believe teenage fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky took their own lives after finding two guns beside their bodies in thick scrub last week.

Lawyers for Israel Folau speak outside court in Melbourne

Lawyers for Israel Folau speak to the media outside the Federal Court in Melbourne. Solicitor George Haros says that an apology from Rugby Australia would go a long way into healing the rift between the former star and the organisation.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    boeing  |  us  |  china  |  canada
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US-Taliban talks end without deal, both sides to consult

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-08-12 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 