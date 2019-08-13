Trump targets immigrants | Boeing 737 MAX: WATCH the top world news videos for today

New Trump rule targets legal immigrants

The Trump administration unveiled a sweeping rule that would limit legal immigration by denying visas and permanent residency to hundreds of thousands of people for being too poor.

New head of FAA: No timeline for MAX 737's return

Stephen Dickson, a former Delta Air Lines executive, was sworn in to lead the FAA Monday. He said the Boeing 737 Max jetliner would not return to service until he is convinced it is safe to fly.

Flights resume at Hong Kong airport after protests

Flights resume at Hong Kong airport a day after a massive pro-democracy rally there forced the shutdown of the busy international transport hub.

Canadian police believe fugitives 'took their own lives'

Canadian authorities believe teenage fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky took their own lives after finding two guns beside their bodies in thick scrub last week.

Lawyers for Israel Folau speak outside court in Melbourne

Lawyers for Israel Folau speak to the media outside the Federal Court in Melbourne. Solicitor George Haros says that an apology from Rugby Australia would go a long way into healing the rift between the former star and the organisation.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter