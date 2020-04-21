Trump targets Maryland governor | State 're-open' protests: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan 'needed to get a little knowledge'

US President Donald Trump criticised Maryland Governor Larry Hogan after the Republican announced on Monday that he had secured 500 000 tests from South Korea after more than 20 days of negotiations.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Protesters want Arizona to 're-open' amid virus outbreak

Protesters who want restrictions in Arizona stemming from the coronavirus pandemic to end gathered in downtown Phoenix on Monday. The rally was organised by opponents of the state's business closures.

Virgin Australia forced into voluntary administration

Virgin Australia has confirmed it has entered voluntary administration in an attempt to recapitalise and emerge stronger position after the Covid-19 crisis.

Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery - report

According to a South Korean media report, Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, amid speculation over his health after his absence from a key anniversary event last week.

Lone racer runs along empty Boston Marathon route

A lone runner hit the pavement Monday, completing a half marathon along what would have been the Boston Marathon's official route. Patrick McAdie says running helps him cope with the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic.



- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab