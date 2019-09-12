Trump tariffs | Mugabe's body taken to Harare villa: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump delays China tariffs in 'goodwill gesture'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed a decision by China to exempt some US anti-cancer drugs and other goods from its tariffs and announced a short delay to scheduled tariff hikes on billions worth of Chinese goods.

Mugabe's body taken to his Harare villa

The body of Zimbabwe's ex-president Robert Mugabe was taken to his Harare villa, known as the Blue Roof for its blue pagoda-style structure, where family and supporters gathered to mourn.

Hong Kong demonstrators rock new protest anthem

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters and supporters gather at a mall called New Town Plaza to sing a recently written protest song titled Glory to Hong Kong.

Turkish families fear state behind relatives' disappearances

Human rights organisations and parliamentarians suspect that the Turkish state has carried out at least 28 "enforced disappearances" since the failed coup in July 2016 and in the subsequent purges.

Water detected on earth-like planet

For the first time scientists have identified liquid water on a planet outside the solar system, suggesting it could support life with habitable temperatures.

