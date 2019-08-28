Trump tax returns | Malaysia ex-PM in corruption trial: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Deutsche Bank says it has Trump-linked tax returns

Financial records related to US President Donald Trump and three of his children that congressional Democrats have requested from Deutsche Bank include tax returns, the bank disclosed in a court filing on Tuesday.

Malaysia ex-PM Najib arrives at court for major 1MDB trial

Malaysian ex-leader Najib Razak's most significant 1MDB trial begins, centring on allegations that hundreds of millions of dollars linked to the state fund ended up in his bank account.

Images of damage caused by wildfires in Bolivia's Pantanal forest

These images show animals in the burned rainforest of the Pantanal de Otuquis National Park, in Bolivia.

Charges: Ex-Google engineer stole self-drive tech

A former Google engineer was charged on Tuesday with stealing closely guarded secrets that he later sold to Uber as the ride-hailing service scrambled to catch up in the high-stakes race to build robotic vehicles.

NGOs react to near-total ban on sending wild elephants to zoos

NGOS say they are "pleased" with the decision taken in Geneva by the regulator of global wildlife trade to impose a near-total ban on sending African elephants captured from the wild to zoos.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter