 

Trump tells top Democrat impeachment 'subverting America's democracy'

2019-12-17 22:04
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the opposition Democrats' leader in Congress that impeachment is an attempted "coup" that is "subverting America's democracy."

In an extraordinarily angry letter stretching more than five pages, Trump told Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, that "history will judge you harshly."

Referring to a famous miscarriage of justice in 17th century US history, Trump said he'd been given less rights than "those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."

The Democratic-led House is expected to impeach Trump for abuse of office in a vote on Wednesday.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

CANDY WONDERLAND | You can stay in the world's sweetest home and nibble on candy, chocolate, gingerbread and more

2019-12-17 21:55

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Albertinia 16:50 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 15:54 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Four Daily Lotto players walk away with jackpot 2019-12-17 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 