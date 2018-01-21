Trump the dealmaker comes up short ahead of government shutdown

Washington
— He wrote a book on the art of negotiation and was elected to office claiming
he alone could end Washington gridlock, but President Donald Trump's latest
attempt to broker a big, bipartisan deal has turned into a big mess.
The failure to find consensus on
immigration and spending is a blow to Trump's presidency on the anniversary of
his inauguration — and perhaps more painfully, a blow to his brand as a
wheeler-dealer. The funding feud, which led to a government shutdown at midnight
Friday, is the second time Trump has dived into a negotiation and come up short
on a top priority. As with failed talks about overhauling the nation's health
system, Trump has again slammed into the difficulties of Washington's
particular mix of tricky politics and complex policy.
"Negotiating in politics is
a lot different than real estate," said GOP strategist Alex Conant.
"In Washington, not everybody wants to make a deal. Trump's initial
premise that politicians just needed to be prodded more to make a deal was
always flawed. Nobody runs for Congress because they want to compromise their
principles. They want to advance their agendas."
Democrats' agenda, in this case,
is chiefly protection for the 700 000 young immigrants who may face deportation
when the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program expires in March.
Republicans are seeking more time to talk and a long-term funding bill that
would provide the Pentagon with major increases.
It's not been entirely clear what the president's agenda is. Over the past few weeks, he has expressed openness to extending the DACA program, but then rejected a bipartisan plan on that front. He fired off a tweet that appeared to reject the GOP plan for a short-term funding bill that would buy time for more negotiation, but the White House walked it back. He abruptly tried to cut a broad deal with Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader and a fellow New Yorker, and then backed off.
"I'm looking for something
that President Trump supports," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,
told reporters on Wednesday, two days before the shutdown deadline. "And
he's not yet indicated what measure he's willing to sign. As soon as we figure
out what he is for, then I would be convinced that we were not just spinning
our wheels going to this issue on the floor, but actually dealing with a bill
that has a chance to become law and therefore solve the problem."
‘Like negotiating with Jell-O’
Democrats have been less
diplomatic: "Negotiating with President Trump is like negotiating with
Jell-O," Schumer said on Saturday, gleefully recounting what he claimed
was a blow-by-blow account of Trump's failed efforts to avert a shutdown.
The White House doesn't
necessarily view the confusion as a problem.
In his most notable work,
"The Art of the Deal," Trump boasted of his fickleness as a
negotiator, describing it as a strategy. "I never get too attached to one
deal or one approach. For starters, I keep a lot of balls in the air because
most deals fall out, no matter how promising they seem at first."
A White House official, who spoke
on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, said the White
House prefers to keep the government open,
but sees potential political upside in Democratic "overreach."
Trump's team sees the shutdown as an example of the president's commitment to
tough negotiation and believes Democrats will cave in, the official said.
It is a familiar sentiment for
presidents stuck in crises with Congress. During the 2013 shutdown, President
Barack Obama predicted the confrontation would "break the fever"
driving Republican opposition — ultimately to no avail.
Who bears the blame for the
current debacle is difficult to predict. Some Republican critics of Trump said
he might emerge with his reputation intact should Democrats bear the brunt of
the blame. "It's pretty clear Senator Schumer wasn't going to be able to
get to 'yes,'" said Mike Steel, a former aide to Republican House Speakers
John Boehner and Paul Ryan.
And many of Trump's core
supporters aren't particularly interested in compromise. "He was elected
for the 46 percent who voted for him," says William Galston, a senior
fellow at the Brookings Institution who worked in the Clinton administration.
"He was a mould-breaker who wouldn't
cow to conventional opinion."
But Trump, himself, has suggested
he should be on the hook for the impasse.
In 2013, when he criticized Obama
over another shutdown mess, he said: "Well, if you say who gets fired it
always has to be the top. I mean, problems start from the top and they have to
get solved from the top and the president's the leader. And he's got to get
everybody in a room and he's got to lead."